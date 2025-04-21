The Real Estate And Money Show Episode 43 - Canada is Dead - Time To Move To Better Economies

Canada is Dead - Time To Move To Better Economies - Kevin J Johnston

-----

The Real Estate and Money Show with Kevin J. Johnston, Thursdays at 9PM





The Real Estate and Money Show with Kevin J. Johnston is the ultimate resource for Canadians eager to master the worlds of cryptocurrency, gold and silver markets, real estate, banking, and income tax strategies. With his trademark energy and no-nonsense approach, Kevin J. Johnston delivers actionable advice and insider knowledge that empowers viewers to navigate complex financial landscapes with confidence. Whether you're new to these fields or a seasoned investor, Kevin ensures that you stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights and trends in both Canadian and U.S. markets.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com





What sets Kevin J. Johnston apart is his ability to transform complicated topics into relatable and exciting discussions. Known as Canada's number one podcaster and best public speaker, Kevin brings an engaging presence that captivates audiences while delivering practical knowledge. From corporate income taxes in the United States to leveraging real estate opportunities in Canada, every episode is a goldmine of information that helps you achieve financial independence and success.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com





With decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to his audience, Kevin has built a reputation as the go-to expert for all things finance and investment. His show is more than a podcast—it's a movement for those who want to take control of their financial future. By tuning in, you'll join thousands of others who have discovered groundbreaking strategies to grow and protect their wealth. Don't miss your chance to learn from the best and revolutionize your approach to money.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com





Top 20 Trending Hashtags

#RealEstateInvesting, #CryptoNews, #GoldMarket, #SilverInvestment, #WealthBuilding, #TaxStrategy, #CanadianFinance, #USCorporateTax, #RealEstateTips, #GoldSilverCrypto, #BankingTrends, #InvestmentAdvice, #FinancialFreedom, #MoneyMatters, #RealEstateCanada, #CryptoTrading, #PreciousMetals, #IncomeTaxHelp, #FinancialPlanning, #EconomicTrends





Comma-Delimited List

RealEstateInvesting, CryptoNews, GoldMarket, SilverInvestment, WealthBuilding, TaxStrategy, CanadianFinance, USCorporateTax, RealEstateTips, GoldSilverCrypto, BankingTrends, InvestmentAdvice, FinancialFreedom, MoneyMatters, RealEstateCanada, CryptoTrading, PreciousMetals, IncomeTaxHelp, FinancialPlanning, EconomicTrends





www.FreedomReport.ca

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

www.X.com/KJJTV13

www.X.com/KevinJJohnstonX

www.TikTok.com/RealKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston