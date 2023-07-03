Cold Springs Road: A Wilderness Trek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video displays photographs that I took while on a daytrip with my husband during mid-June of 2023. We drove on Highway 91, locally known as Cold Springs Road, to our destination: La Prele Guard Station, built during the 1930's as a National Forest Ranger Station. We enjoyed our leisurely drive along an isolated, forgotten by-way, not known to many travelers. Although it was a cloudy day, the views were spectacular. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.