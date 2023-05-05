AI Day '22 Opens with Devil-Horns and the Heart-of-Lucifer Hand-Signs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The '21 that "person in a robot-suit" was actually an A.i. brainchipped bio-robot acting out on stage for Elon Musk... so it was a A.i.Luciferian joke to show a living human body being a robot that only Freemasons and Luciferians knew about the brainchip... the non-Cult people didn't understand the Musk-joke and thought it was just "dumb" to have a human walking around on stage. But as you become smarter, you will realize that Musk was mocking all those who did not understand the brainchip-hivemind-army takeover by Freemason-technology of the microwave-wireless world. The technology comes from the secretive ancient mankind, Homo capensis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PxPBJVDGqstO/ Those who don't listen to my info seriously, will just remain dumbed-down until they themselves become bio-robots serving the NWO and watching the extinction of Homo sapiens.
Here a 3 year old toddler is dancing using an A.i. remote-control brainchip: https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5LWdXDnW0tv/
Look out world... Even the people waking up have a long way to go to realized the technology that the Freemasons and Luciferians are hiding: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6icy0uZVv5b/
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgfRSPTUYQk