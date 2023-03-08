Stew Peters: America OBSESSED With FORNICATION & SEX!

America OBSESSED With FORNICATION & SEX! WEAK Women Believe EVIL LIES, SELL Themselves On ONLY FANS. Young women are the most vulnerable to mass propaganda from corrupt institutions.

Isabella Riley Moody is here to detail how feminists are lying to young women by telling them selling their bodies online is empowering.

Women are objectifying themselves and in the end will be left empty and alone.

Only Fans girls are not “models”, they are prostitutes!

The cultural depravity also extends to rampant homosexuality.

RINO Republicans are trying to make sodomy a conservative value.

There is nothing conservative about being gay.

It is anti-God and anti-Christian!

Women would be happier if they married strong Christian men.