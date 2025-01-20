⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (20 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of one AFU motorised infantry brigade close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 troops, two motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️As a result of offensive actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have liberated Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Two mechanised brigades and one infantry brigade of the AFU suffered losses near Ivanovka, Yampol, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 troops, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions, defeated formations of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and two assault brigades of the AFU close to Dachnoye, Fyodorovka, Podolskoye, Nikolayevka, and Mayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and one motor vehicle. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units have continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and two national guard brigades close to Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Novoyelizavetovka, Novovasilevka, Lysovka, and Slavyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 545 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units advanced into the depths of the enemy's defence, defeated units of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Konstantinopol, Novy Komar, Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyai Pole, and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, and two French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Tokarevka, Antonovka, Daryevka (Kherson region), and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, six motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot have been neutralised.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and depots, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 152 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, eight U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 86 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,878 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,684 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,809 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,501 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.