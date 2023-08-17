BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Aborted Fetal Tissue is Harvested for Vaccine Development | THE HIGHWIRE
171 views • 08/17/2023

WHAT EXACTLY IS IN A VACCINE? Stem Cell Expert Dr. Theresa Deisher Explains How Aborted Fetal Tissue is Harvested for Vaccine Development

GOT RELIGIOUS REASONS???  THEY KILLED BABIES FOR THIS!

“What you have are procurement companies who are working side-by-side literally with the abortionist and typically right in the building…

I REPEAT.... GOT RELIGIOUS REASONS???

The tissue…has to be flushed and put into a preservative that stops the heart within two minutes. The baby has to be born alive or they’re not going to be able to get the heart…I would never do this to a mouse or a rat.”

CAN YOU BELIEVE THEY FORCED AN EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE ON US, SHUT DOWN CHURCHES, (but kept open liquor stores) and used killed fetuses to create the bioweapon???

@HighWireTalk


full episode:

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-sobering-truth-about-aborted-babies-and-vaccines/

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
