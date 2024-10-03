© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 1, 2024) Natalie Winters is joined by Mike Benz to discuss the out of control U.S State Department and how AI is being used to censor and control speech online in the United States and abroad.
Mike Benz on X: https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber
Foundation for Freedom Online: https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/
Source: https://rumble.com/v5h350l-mike-benz-breaks-down-bill-gates-plan-to-use-ai-to-correct-free-speech.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp