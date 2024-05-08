Defense Minister Lloyd Austin: US Considering to Stop Arming Israel Because of Rafah





American Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a congressional hearing said that they are considering completely stopping arming Israel because of the massacre in Rafah.





"We are re-examining a weapons shipment that was intended to go to Israel in the near future and this in the context of the events in Rafah. We have not made any final decisions. We have delayed the shipment. We made it clear that we are opposed to Israeli action in Rafah that does not take into account the safety of the Palestinian citizens in the city. We stopped one shipment of weapons and made it clear to Israel what we expect them to do before the operation in Rafah. We have not made a final decision on what to do with this shipment of weapons"





*This is the nonsense that the US is trying to wash away from Israel's genocide. Less than a month ago, they voted and approved $22 billion. 2024/05/08





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, US, American, United States, Defense Minister, Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, Israel, Aid, Defense Package, Military, Aid, Rafah,