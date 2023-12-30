IDF Love To Film Their War Crimes, But They Also Admit That They Fear Hamas & Palestinians

The Israeli army is under intense scrutiny for its actions in Gaza, with many videos surfacing of IDF soldiers mocking Palestinians and highlighting the harsh conditions they are forced to endure.

But in some videos, it is also revealed that they fear Hamas and Palestinians.

“We are fighting ghosts in Gaza,” was a line used repeatedly, first by Israeli soldiers, then by Israeli media.

The reference to the Gaza ‘ghosts’ was related to the guerilla war tactics which Palestinian Resistance use while fighting invading Israeli soldiers.

In one of the videos Israeli solider refused to go to the Gaza border because he is scared of Palestinians.

This is how he described them: "As much as our love for life, they want to die for their land."