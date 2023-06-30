Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 21 – COVID-19 – KILLER NOSE SWABS & ABUSED PCR-TESTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Next: Part 22 – COVID-19 – MONEY & MURDER IN HOSPITALS
https://www.brighteon.com/3dcce57a-265a-43fe-83cd-77f015920d58
In this episode we show you the great dangers of the Nose Swab that transmit carcinogenic ethylene oxide, nano-particles called Morgellons, and DARPA Hydrogel containing nano-bots called Theragrippers that – in all probability – contain the ‘vaccine’. The fibre nose swabs cause havoc inside your head, where they may damage facial and olfactory nerves. When they pass through your blood-brain barrier, the door is open for viruses and bacteria to attack your brains. Were you told about these risks before you complied to these nose swabs? Were you told they may cause eye-bleeds and even brain-bleeds? And what about the PCR test? A marvellous invention, totally abused to pump up the Covid-19 numbers and to further surround this ‘Pandemic’ with lies, fraud, scandals, and deceit.
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/