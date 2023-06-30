BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 21 – COVID-19 – KILLER NOSE SWABS & ABUSED PCR-TESTS
Insight
528 views • 06/30/2023

Next: Part 22 – COVID-19 – MONEY & MURDER IN HOSPITALS

https://www.brighteon.com/3dcce57a-265a-43fe-83cd-77f015920d58

In this episode we show you the great dangers of the Nose Swab that transmit carcinogenic ethylene oxide, nano-particles called Morgellons, and DARPA Hydrogel containing nano-bots called Theragrippers that – in all probability – contain the ‘vaccine’. The fibre nose swabs cause havoc inside your head, where they may damage facial and olfactory nerves. When they pass through your blood-brain barrier, the door is open for viruses and bacteria to attack your brains. Were you told about these risks before you complied to these nose swabs? Were you told they may cause eye-bleeds and even brain-bleeds? And what about the PCR test? A marvellous invention, totally abused to pump up the Covid-19 numbers and to further surround this ‘Pandemic’ with lies, fraud, scandals, and deceit.


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wKBBGATV3jyg/

Keywords
trumpobamatreasonfdacdcfbiclintonqanonciaglobalistwardojbidencabalqjusticecoupnihinvasionfalseflagseditiondeepstategitmounipartycovid-19
