CANADIANS GETTING 23% CARBON TAX HIKE - UKRAINE GETS $40M MORE - WHAT THE HELL?
13 views • 04/06/2024

Canada emits less than 1% of the world's carbon every year and is carbon negative meaning that our trees are going to start dying soon if we don't put more carbon in the atmosphere. So we're being taxed based on a lie and at the same time that the average Canadian has to pay 23% more tax to fight non-existent climate change, another 40 million dollars is being given by Justin Trudeau two zelinsky in the Ukraine. This is Justin Trudeau deliberately bankrupting the entire country although many of you still can't see that.


What exactly do you think is going to happen now that you can't afford gas?


www.freedomreport.ca

