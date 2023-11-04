04.11.23 Gas Station Grabs: Bells Brewing Two Hearted American IPA 3.25/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a pretty standard IPA that runs 7.0 for the ABV, 60 for the IBUs, and a by my eye SRM of 18. While she was billed as having grapefruit esters and a solid malty backbone I was not impressed with this brew. Had they tempered it a bit more with the malt and pushed the grapefruit a skosh harder she might've developed into a brew that was more interesting. That being said everyone has a different palate and if you like piney floor cleaner IPAs this might be up your alley but it's a big pass for me.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/