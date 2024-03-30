GENERAL MCINERNEY | Uncovering the Dark Secrets: Obama, FBI, 2020 Elections, James Baker, COVID-19, January 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lieutenant General Thomas G. McInerney was assistant vice chief of staff, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. He was responsible for the organization and administration of the Air Staff. Additionally, he served as deputy chairman of the Air Force Council and was the Air Force accreditation official for the Air Attache Corps.
On Nov 2, 2020, McInerney went on the Steve Bannon War Room. He said Biden would win because Democrats were going to use a CIA Special Access Program (SAP) called Hammer and Scorecard to steal the election from President Trump.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -
https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx
General McInerney
BOOK: https://a.co/d/04VbKpt
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 635d6291e85a51f1