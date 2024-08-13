Vitamin D Deficiency? The Essential Role of Supplements in Modern Diets

Are you eating your fruits and vegetables but still feeling like something's missing? There's a reason for that. Our soil has become so depleted over the years that even the freshest produce might not provide the essential nutrients your body needs to thrive. This issue started long before the widespread use of herbicides like Roundup, and now our plants and soils contain virtually no trace minerals.

