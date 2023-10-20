Culture War | Outcast | Radical Left at “CHRISTIAN” Belmont University Tries to Destroy Young Conservative | Death Threats | Guests: Stevie and Gloria Giorno | United Women Foundation

Stevie and Gloria Giorno join the Moms on a Mission Podcast to discuss Gloria’s book, “Outcast - How the Radical Left Tried to Destroy a Young Conservative” and share the heartbreaking and traumatic story of what Stevie went through at supposedly “Christian” Belmont University after he made a simple 4th of July post expressing gratitude for those who fought to create our free nation. Gloria concludes with discussing the 501c3 organization she started called, “United Women Foundation” to help train up young conservative female leaders.





Links:

Outcast: How the Radical Left Tried to Destroy a Young Conservative https://a.co/d/5ki5yt5





https://www.unitedwomenfoundation.com/





https://instagram.com/the_stevie_giorno?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





https://instagram.com/realgloriagiorno?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





www.momsonamission.net



