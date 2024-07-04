She Loves You The Beatles LIve Stereo 1963, Orig 'live' performance, video edited and AI remastered with stereo sound

Cynthia... I thought that I might celebrate with a little sounds tonight. Just because... but I did reach 2 million views tonight on my channel. A mini variety.

She Loves You The Beatles LIve Stereo 1963_1080

Original live performance video edited and AI remastered with stereo sound.

"She Loves You" is a song written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and recorded by English rock band the Beatles for release as a single in 1963. The single set and surpassed several sales records in the United Kingdom charts, and set a record in the United States as one of the five Beatles songs that held the top five positions in the charts simultaneously, on 4 April 1964. It remains the band's best-selling single in the United Kingdom and the top-selling single of the 1960s there by any artist.

In November 2004, Rolling Stone ranked "She Loves You" number 64 on their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. In August 2009, at the end of its "Beatles Weekend", BBC Radio 2 announced that "She Loves You" was the Beatles' all-time best-selling single in the UK based on information compiled by the Official Charts Company.

In Canada, the song was included on the album Twist and Shout. In the US, it was the final song on The Beatles' Second Album.



