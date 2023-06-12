💥NATO's Nazis - Hit Donetsk Train Station on 'Russia Day' - Killing a Young Woman, injuring her 2-year-old Child and passers-by

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥NATO's nazis hit Donetsk train station on Russia Day, killing a girl, injuring her 2-year-old child and passers-by
▪️ "We were afraid to go out right away, because we know that the cattle can shell a second time right away. <...> There were very few people there today, not even at the market, because on a holiday like this we were expecting something like this to happen. And now it has happened,
- said a local resident.