Unsafe Effective Vaccins by CHD.TV

::::According to the FDA, their list of “possible adverse event outcomes” includes:
FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines: DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change*** Guillain-Barré syndrome Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis Transverse myelitis Encephalitis / myelitis / encephalomyelitis / meningoencephalitis / meningitis / encepholapathy Convulsions / seizures Stroke Narcolepsy and cataplexy Anaphylaxis Acute myocardial infarction Myocarditis / pericarditis Autoimmune disease Deaths Pregnancy and birth outcomes Other acute demyelinating diseases Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions Thrombocytopenia Disseminated intravascular coagulation Venous thromboembolism Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain Kawasaki disease Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children Vaccine enhanced disease