Ep. 51: Non-Human Beings
Published 2 months ago

It’s becoming obvious that the U.S. government has made contact with nonhuman beings.

So why are they lying to us about it?

We asked UFO whistleblower Dave Grusch.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 December 2023

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-dave-grusch/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1735083523050975277

cover-upaliensufotucker carlsonmilitary-industrial complexclassified documentsitalyjfk filessecrecyhidden technologyunidentified flying objectalien technologyuapadvanced technologysecret technologynon-humansunidentified anomalous phenomenontcn on xnonhuman beingdave gruschcredible witnessgovernment ufo programrecovered ufootherworldly beingconcealed technology

