Russian Specialists are Studying ATACMS Rocket Internal Structure

❗️ RIA Novosti for the first time publishes a video of the internal structure of the ATACMS rocket.
Russian specialists are studying the guidance and flight correction system of the American operational-tactical missile; they have at their disposal a block of laser gyroscopes and a GPS module.