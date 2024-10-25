BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pastor Mike Bickle butchers his Flock. He sex manipulated many like Once Anointed Misty Edwards IHOP Worship Leader. Another gospel not JESUS OF BIBLE! Pray for them
Holiness Unto YAH
218 views • 7 months ago

this is a mirrored video. Once highly Anointed Misty Edwards was a champion leader of Worship and Praise at the large Church as IHOP Kansas City short for International House Of Prayer. Pastor Mike Bickle took over and spread a false jesus movement and slaughtered the sheep. He in the Name Of GOD abused members of his congregation using sex manipulation and crushed Misty. Here is her Masterpiece work about the crucifixion of JESUS YAHUSHUA one of the great works of our time. The church is now shattered to pieces. Can you please pray for her and thousands of abused sheep and lambs. I knew over a decade ago she would fall if she didn't get out of there but not this bad it's beyond brutal to look at. They need us

Hear for yourself

Arms Wide Open (Full Song Audio) - Misty Edwards

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHiZ-kfAmTE


 If you want to visit YAH'S Own Amightywind Ministry click on this link here:

https://amightywind.com/home.html


