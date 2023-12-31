Create New Account
They're Proud To Be Murderers
The Kokoda Kid
94 Subscribers
148 views
Published 2 months ago

Keep the truth away from them and teach them how to hate. Is that how the IDF trains its soldiers? The people being interviewed in this video are downright disgusting.

Video Sourced From:

Vigilant Citizen

Closing Theme Music:

'Arabic Heat' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Vigilant Citizen or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

israelgenocidewar crimespalestiniansgazaidfidf soldiers

