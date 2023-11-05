Evil: Professor Promotes Idea of Mass Movement in Favor of Child Prostitution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Johns Hopkins University (JHU) professor has apparently advised a sex worker-activist to create a "mass movement" promoting the idea of children in the sex industry. This was based on the audio recorded by an undercover journalist during the Socialism 2023 conference.
Karlyn Borysenko, a psychologist and an independent reporter, attended the conference held in Chicago from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4. Socialists and activists from all over the country gathered in the conference for talks on topics such as Marxism and strategies for left-wing causes.
One of the panels titled "The Politics of Childhood" featured Jules Gill-Peterson, a male associate professor at JHU who identifies as female. Another speaker on the panel was Sophie Lewis, the author of the book "Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family."
