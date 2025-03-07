BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Situation in Ulanok and the offensive west of Kurakhovo - The Rybar's Analysis
118 views • 6 months ago

By the end of February, Russian troops have fully completed the mopping up of the Kurakhove defensive belt and paved the way to the borders of Dnipro Region.

🔻 Read more about the chronology of the fighting in the area:

▪️ By January 10, Russian troops had completely liberated Petropavlivka and Shevchenko on the northern flank of the Andriivka direction.

On the southern flank, the Russian Armed Forces, relying on Zelenivka, came close to the outskirts of Ulaklivka.

▪️ During January, Russian troops gradually advanced towards Andriivka. At the same time, fighting continued in the pocket itself. Russian troops were gradually pushing the enemy out of the fortified positions, forming an “inner” ring of semi-enclosure.

▪️ In the first half of February, Russian attack aircraft reached the center of Andriivka. In parallel, to the north of the village, the Russian Armed Forces also repulsed the enemy by “pulling up” their right flank.

▪️ By mid-February, the situation of the semi-enveloped enemy group became critical: Russian attack aircraft finally closed the encirclement ring around the Ukrainian formations south of Dachne.

▪️ The enemy's defense was destabilized after the rapid loss of positions east of Ulakly. Over the next week, Russian troops finally eliminated the “pocket” and liberated the settlement.

▪️ By the end of February, the Russian Armed Forces had completely dislodged the enemy from Andreevka and occupied several key positions to the north of the village. At the same time, to the south, the advanced groups of the Russian Armed Forces reached the outskirts of Kostyantynopil'.

🖍 The next targets of the Russian command will be Kostyantynopil' and Oleksiivka located to the west. The liberation of the latter will “open” for the Russian Armed Forces the way to Dnipro Region.

❗️  The importance of this operation cannot be underestimated: for two months Russian attack aircraft managed to clear serious enemy fortifications and enter a relative operational space.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ulanokwest of kurakhovodnipro border region
