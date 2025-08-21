BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump: No More Elections. War During The Dark Day & The Worst Tsunami In American History
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
44 views • 4 weeks ago

‘No elections during war’: Donald Trump's jibe at Zelenskyy over Ukraine polls; jokes about starting a conflict in US. US President Donald Trump turned heads on Monday with a quip about prolonging his time in office, joking that a war could potentially halt the 2028 election.


Donald Trump Last President

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T


The Fourth Angel's Message:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T


President Trump Quips About Canceling 2028 Elections If U.S. Is At War. During an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on ending the war with Russia, President Trump appears to imply that the 2028 elections could be cancelled if the U.S. is at war. “During the war, you can't have elections? So let me just see, three and a half years from now, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? That's good," Mr. Trump says in response to the Ukrainian leader's comments on committing to holding elections after the war with Russia is over.


Trump Hints At 'No More Elections' If U.S. Is At War In 2028. President Donald Trump is again hinting at finding a loophole to serve a third presidential term.


donald trumpzelenskydark daylast election2028 electionthe last elected presidentus election 20282028 canceled electionno election during wartrump third termtrump last president
