Mind Control and how we can escape from it (Jason Christoff on interview with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich)

In the interview with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, the propaganda researcher Jason Christoff vividly displays methods of mind control. He reveals to what extent these strategies influence us in our daily lives and how we can face those and escape from them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.