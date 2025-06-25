Special Report | Day of Reckoning: Michael Tait of Newsboys Pt 2 New Horrifying Allegations

Special Report: Tonight we will go over allegations from victims who were allegedly underage and/or drugged when Michael Tait, former frontman for DC Talk and the Newsboys, assaulted them. Another report has subsequently been released where a woman was allegedly drugged by Tait and sexually assaulted by another man with Tait in the room. The Newsboys have now been dropped by their label, and all songs pulled from the radio. How does one man get away with this level of crime for so long? No one speaks out. Or they do, and the people in a position to stop the perpetrator protect him. Read More and Watch Part One here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/day-of-reckoning-michael-tait-pt-2/









