Beautiful English Song by Indian Girl! Down The Street Lights
59 views • 08/20/2023

18yr Young Seiya's first attempt of singing, writing and composing. A brilliant singer with high aspiration to see herself in Grammy one day. We at RHYFIL an ecosystem for the Indie artists to grow, can only support and promote. RHYFIL Originals presents Down The Streetlights (English Song) ----

Follow Us or Contact Us --------

For music production / distribution write to [email protected]

For films production / distribution write to [email protected] and [email protected]

For more details visit: www.RHYFIL.com


Facebook: https://bit.ly/rhyfil-facebook
Instagram: https://bit.ly/rhyfil-instagram

YouTube: https://bit.ly/rhyfil-youtube

Twitter: https://bit.ly/rhyfil-twitter

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/rhyfil-linkedin


-------------------- ** Also listen to the audio on your fav OTT platform **

Spotify: https://rhyfil.me/down-the-streetlights-spotify

Gaana: https://rhyfil.me/down-the-streetlights-gaana

Apple Music: https://rhyfil.me/down-the-streetlights-apple-music

JioSaavn: https://rhyfil.me/down-the-streetlights-jiosaavn

Wynk Music: https://rhyfil.me/down-the-streetlights-wynk

Amazon Music: https://rhyfil.me/down-the-streetlights-prime-music

Resso: https://rhyfil.me/down-the-streetlights-resso

-------------------- ** Audio Credits **

Singer, Lyricist, Composer: Seiya (Instagram: @seiya_28_12)

Music arrangement by Spark'N The Band (Akshay, Rohit & Shivam)

Sound Recordists: Tushar Pandit

Recording Studio: The Dawn Studio, Pune

** Video Credits **

Featuring: Seiya

Editor, DOP and the Director of the Music Video: Amit Pise

* Distribution * Worldwide Distributed by RHYFIL

All The Copyrights of Song are Reserved with RHYFIL (Rhythms & Films Media)

top english songsbest romantic songsindian english songsseiya the singertop songs by seiya
