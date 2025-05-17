© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
On December 18 of 2020, the Honorable Minister, Louis Farrakhan invited me, Dr Jack Lyons-Weiler, Bobby Kennedy Jr, several doctors, including, I think, Dr Alim from the Nation of Islam to Chicago on December 18, and said, based on the data, should I recommend this to my people?
And at the end of the day, we showed him straight out data that showed there were solutions, and we walked away, and he said, I heard you, Judy, regardless the stigma, regardless what anybody said, we sat and listened to another human being, and we saved 5 million people because he said, No, I won't inflict that. I'll trust, and I'm a scientist. It was beautiful.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/12/2022
Stew Peters Show (FULL) - Mikovits, NIH Used Tax Payer Money For Child Murder
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LMSEaZZ1QvxD
