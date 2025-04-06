Ice Your Way to Tough! Biohack #18: Ice baths

Sore after lifting? Biohack #18: Ice baths. Submerge 10 minutes post-workout, in 50 degrees Fahrenheit water. It cuts muscle ache and speeds recovery. Studies show it slashes inflammation—spring-ready fast. Grit up, chill out, dominate trails!





Source: European Journal of Applied Physiology