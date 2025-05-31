FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 149:1-9, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250531

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
1. I praise You, my YAHWEH. I sing unto You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS a new song, and Your praise in the congregation of saints:
2. Let Israel and Christians rejoice in You, our Almighty who made us: we the children of Zion will be joyful in You, YAHWEH our King.
3. We shall praise Your Name in the dance: we shall sing praises unto You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU with the timbrel, harp, and organ.
4. For You, our YAHWEH taketh pleasure in Your people: You will beautify the meek with Salvation.
5. Your saints shall be joyful in glory: we shall sing aloud upon our beds.
6. The high praises of our JEHOVAH will be in our mouths, and a two-edged Gospel sword of the Spirit in our hearts;
7-9 omitted due to space