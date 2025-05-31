BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 149:1-9, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250531
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
11 views • 3 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1.  I praise You, my YAHWEH. I sing unto You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS a new song, and Your praise in the congregation of saints:

2.  Let Israel and Christians rejoice in You, our Almighty who made us: we the children of Zion will be joyful in You, YAHWEH our King.

3.  We shall praise Your Name in the dance: we shall sing praises unto You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU with the timbrel, harp, and organ.

4.  For You, our YAHWEH taketh pleasure in Your people: You will beautify the meek with Salvation.

5.  Your saints shall be joyful in glory: we shall sing aloud upon our beds.

6.  The high praises of our JEHOVAH will be in our mouths, and a two-edged Gospel sword of the Spirit in our hearts;

7-9 omitted due to space


