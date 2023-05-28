BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biohacking Prevention: +30 prescient hacks for averting disease, illness & chronic conditions
145 views • 05/28/2023

There's an astounding difference in the cost of preventing common chronic illnesses and diseases versus treating or curing them, both in money and time spent suffering. The good news is that the cost of preventing chronic health issues and disease is between 5% - 10% of the cost of treating and curing them if they arise. It's just smart to invest in prevention.In this guide to biohacking prevention, I'll share the lesser-known and practiced prevention best practices, tools, and strategies.


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/140-biohacking-prevention

Take survey 👇 What is your Biohacking "Why?"

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/survey

healthcancerimmunitydetoxificationvaccinationsuperbugsebolapreventionlongevitychelationbiohackingoutbreaksvitaminsantifragilitylimitless mindsetgenotypingnatural immunitychronic conditionsdisease epidemics
