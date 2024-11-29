The rapid changes, the Russian Armed Forces stormed and took the settlement of Berestki, securing more of the northern bank of the Kurakhovo reservoir, yesterday on November 27, 2024, Russian military correspondents report. Elements of the 114th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army released their footage, showing them planting the Red Flag and flying it on the roof of a house in the summer cottage area west of the settlement, accumulating the morale of the Kiev troops that was steadily declining in the town of Kurakhovo and its environs. The soldiers of the 114th Brigade continued their confident offensive, suppressing Zelensky's troops, who tried to take refuge in the buildings of the settlement, and in fortifications located about 1 km northwest of Berestky.

During the assault, the footage showed the soldiers of the 114th Brigade, destroying Ukrainian equipment and infantry, consolidating control over the liberated territory. The aerial view shows the large Ukrainian fortifications, which were well established around March - April 2024, in addition to earthen fortifications, also have reinforced concrete shelters for defense. But the heroic soldiers managed to hold it constantly and persistently, giving a little friction to the Ukrainian positions in the shelters prepared for defense, but in the end it was not enough. In total, the fight to break through the enemy's defensive positions, Russian soldiers combed the enemy from house to house, previously pounded by artillery fire. Their attempt to escape in a vehicle was also thwarted!

Berestky, another settlement in Donetsk under Russian control, but still awaiting official confirmation from the Ministry of Defense after the settlement is fully completed. Gradually, Russian troops will pass the reservoir, the last solid line of defense for Ukrainian troops - which means that Russia now has only about 3 km to trap Ukraine in the western part of the city of Kurakhovo. The situation in that direction is rapidly becoming critical, because it has long been known that Ukraine main problem is the lack of soldiers and equipment. Ukrainian brigades are facing a shortage of drones and have started to open donations, indicating that they are currently facing their toughest battle.

