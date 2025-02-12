BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💰US Federal Reserve is a ‘hedge fund’ that lost $1 TRILLION says ex-World Bank chief
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
188 views • 7 months ago

💰US Federal Reserve is a ‘hedge fund’ that lost $1 TRILLION – ex-World Bank chief

The Fed is borrowing money from banks at 5.4% interest and funneling it into government bonds, creating the illusion of a stronger financial position than reality, David Malpass said.

Video from yesterday, Feb 11th found.

Adding: 

Something to hide? Democrats unite to try to stop DOGE 'incursion' into pet financial watchdog agency

189 lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Maxine Waters want to prevent Elon Musk’s team from sniffing around the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Your efforts to dismantle the CFPB are dangerous, and we will fight them at every turn,” lawmakers wrote, characterizing DOGE’s efforts as an “incursion” and acting director Vought and Treasury chief Bessent’s orders to stop work as “illegal.”

Warren and Waters led a cringeworthy, expletive-laden protest Tuesday, dubbing Musk a “thief” and “gangster” and accusing Trump’s “handful of billionaires” of trying to “cheat” ordinary Americans.

Trump responded by calling Warren “Pocahontas the faker,” and a “really nasty woman,” accusing the senator, who helped set up the CFPB in 2011, of using it “as her own little personal agency to go around and destroy people.”

The CFPB had “a bad group of people running it but it was also a waste,” and the administration is “trying to get rid of waste, fraud and abuse,” Trump said.

Adding, found today, Pelosi:

Pelosi crime family: how they cashed in – and Ukraine’s role in it

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s estimated net worth of over $260 million - despite a salary of $174K–$223K - has raised scrutiny, along with her family’s history. 

What is "Pelosi crime family" accused of?

🔴 Insider Trading Suspicions: Quiver Quantitative reports that $111M of Pelosi’s wealth is in stocks. Her market success has fueled long-standing allegations of insider trading.

🔴 Political Controversies: Pelosi is accused of involvement in a US apparent intelligence op to frame January Sixers in 2021.

Family ties to scandals

🔶 Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., a former congressman and Baltimore mayor, was investigated by the FBI, that found alleged mob connections.

🔶 Her son, Paul Pelosi Jr., has been linked to five companies under federal investigation, allegedly hired to shield them from scrutiny:

📍 In 2007, he became VP of InfoUSA, led by Democratic donor Vinod Gupta, who was investigated for scam calls

📍 In 2009, he joined Natural Blue Resources as president; the SEC later found it was controlled by convicted criminals

📍 In 2013, he was involved with biofuel firm FOGFuels, which defrauded investors; its CEO was convicted of bribery

📍 In 2016, lithium mining firm Oroplata Resources, implicated in a $164M fraud, hired him—he received $2.8M in allegedly fraudulent shares

📍 He also had business ties with Asa Saint Clair, accused by the DOJ of running a fake UN charity

Ukrainian connections

♦️ In 2017, Pelosi Jr. visited Ukraine as an executive of the Corporate Governance Initiative. Concurrently, energy firms Viscoil Group and NRGLab, where he previously held key roles, sought business in post-coup Ukraine

♦️ His Ukrainian ties have drawn comparisons to Hunter Biden, who received a lucrative salary from Burisma, owned by oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky 


Both from @GeopoliticsLive

politicseventscurrent
