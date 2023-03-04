Large Mobile Pallet Deck on The Cheap - No Zoning BS Required

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Want to build a large deck but don't have the money. Pallet decks can be built very cheaply and fast. As long as you don't pour footers, in most areas no zoning is required for a free floating deck.
We made this 12 by 32 foot deck in just 2 days so we had a floor for our wall tent. We designed this so it can easily breakdown and be moved around your property.