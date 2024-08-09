NZ GOING FULL STASI... FRONT RUNNING THE COMING W.H.O. / NWO TOTALITARIAN POISON/TRACK INJECT AGENDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
================
(WOR) https://old.bitchute.com/channel/worldordersreview/
================
NZ GOING FULL STASI... FRONT RUNNING THE COMING W.H.O. / NWO
TOTALITARIAN POKE / POISON / TRACK - INJECT AGENDA
================
When I first saw this I thought it was a joke. Nope. I don't think it is. Get out or don't ever go.
I wonder when this plan gets unveiled here...
- https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1819526425072095445
- https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/publications/interim_nz_pandemic_plan_v2.pdf
Clip: Stranger Things season 4
Music: I can't remember. Maybe nightmare on elm street main theme?
(source) Kurgan Report / visit, review; subscribe
# https://old.bitchute.com/channel/the_kurgan_report/
# https://kurganwear.printify.me
================
CRIMINALS @ WHO COVERTLY (BUT IN PLAIN SIGHT) BREAK INTERNATIONAL LAW
https://old.bitchute.com/video/KsWq5SBzTzd1/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/