PODCAST - Robert's Testimony 2022 - Almost dead from Meth, Reversed Liver and Kidneys Failure

This was on Spotify "Eco Peace Vision" channel. There are more also on "Eco Peace Vision" channel on YouTube under "Playlists." Some are audio, some include video.

He got more help I think from going to a God-aligned hospital in his time of need than if he would have gone to a non-God-aligned medical center during COVID.

To purchase and download the Eco Peace Vision logo, (great to put on a mug or t-shirt!), and (4 books in 1: Case for God: 81 Points for Peace book, (includes short book "God-nomics" and short book "Creation-Evolution-Creation-Evolution Theory") - https://etsy.com/Shop/EcoPeaceProductions

For pastoral counseling and encouragement: message me on x.com @ecopeacevision







