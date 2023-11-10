BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOW A FIRST AMENDMENT AUDIT TORE THIS TOWN APART 👮 DOCUMENTARY 🎬 PRESS NH NOW IN CHARLESTOWN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
64 views • 11/10/2023

A routine First Amendment Audit uncovers widespread corruption in a small New Hampshire town. As PRESS NH NOW investigates, he is falsely arrested, attacked by town officials and citizens, retaliated against, maliciously prosecuted, and much more.


This is the COMPLETE STORY of PRESS NH NOW's harrowing experiences in Charlestown, NH, from his Arrest all the way to his Trial, and beyond.


Over 27 hours of content from 4 creators across 2 platforms has been condensed to bring you this one-of-a-kind Documentary.



========== CHAPTERS ==========


00:00 Introduction

01:55 Part 1 – The Whelen Audit

12:06 Part 2 – The Arrest

21:27 Part 3 – The Lessels Assault

36:57 Part 4 – Charlestown After Dark

56:23 Part 5 – Fear and Loathing in Charlestown

1:11:22 Part 6 – The Trial

1:29:08 Part 7 – Live Free or Die



========== SOURCES ==========


Featuring content from:


Press NH Now @TheRealPressNHNow

Breaking the Flaw @BreakingtheFlaw

Absolute Defiance @AbsoluteDefiance

Free Keene (YouTube) @FreeKeene

Free Keene (Odysee) https://odysee.com/@FreeKeene:2


Press NH Now's Official Charlestown Playlist:



 • CHARLESTOWN, NH TOWNHALL CORRUPTION *...


Showcase Audits' Charlestown Playlist (all source & reference videos*):



 • Press NH Now in Charlestown

*not in Playlist (off-platform):

Full Trial video from Free Keene's Odysee channel:

https://odysee.com/@FreeKeene:2/Press...



========== MUSIC CREDITS ==========


Geographer - "From the Top"

Letter Box - "Tell the Angels"

Biocratic - "Fresh Healthy Perspectives"

TrackTribe - "Coastline"

Verified Picasso - "Scary Island"

Dan Lebowitz - "Torrance Sunset"

Coyote Hearing - "Fun House"

Coyote Hearing - "The End"

Patrick Patrikios - "Broken"


Credits:

     Music: Heartbeat by Soundridemusic

     Link to Video:


 • Heartbeat Trailer NoCopyright Backgro...


Credits:

     Music: Fear of The Dark by Soundridemusic

     Link to Video:


 • Cinematic Suspense Trailer NoCopyrigh...


 Credits:

     Music: Hide and Shoot by Soundridemusic

     Link to Video:


 • Cinematic Trailer Teaser NoCopyright ...


Soundroll - "Gossip"

https://uppbeat.io/t/soundroll/gossip

License code: 2SBCSSFCY1LPBOHD


Richard Bodgers - "Locked In"

https://uppbeat.io/t/richard-bodgers/...

License code: CTL5KAEIXL1V47LE


Alex Besss - "Call of Fate"

https://uppbeat.io/t/alex-besss/call-...

License code: WAI3BDX4CSW55R8I


Richard Bodgers - "Scar Sounds"

https://uppbeat.io/t/richard-bodgers/...

License code: ZEMNXTY7WWS0KZWN


Alex Besss - "Psycho"

https://uppbeat.io/t/alex-besss/psycho

License code: ZHODYDZQOOZAR2LM


Jonny Boyle - "Gypsy Jaxx"

https://uppbeat.io/t/jonny-boyle/gyps...

License code: EORYAEXEFAEOOHHP


TimKulig - "Irregular Rhythms"

https://pixabay.com/music/mystery-irr...



========== THANKS FOR WATCHING ==========


"LIVE FREE OR DIE: How Press NH Now Took Down Charlestown"

Documentary written, produced, and edited by Showcase Audits.


Stock media from Pexels and Pixabay.


Welcome to Showcase Audits, where we highlight First Amendment Auditors and the important work these Patriots do: exposing tyrants, holding government workers accountable, and educating the ignorant whenever possible.


​#firstamendment #audit

Keywords
abuse of powerpress nhfirst amendment auditcharlestown
