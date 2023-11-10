HOW A FIRST AMENDMENT AUDIT TORE THIS TOWN APART 👮 DOCUMENTARY 🎬 PRESS NH NOW IN CHARLESTOWN

A routine First Amendment Audit uncovers widespread corruption in a small New Hampshire town. As PRESS NH NOW investigates, he is falsely arrested, attacked by town officials and citizens, retaliated against, maliciously prosecuted, and much more.





This is the COMPLETE STORY of PRESS NH NOW's harrowing experiences in Charlestown, NH, from his Arrest all the way to his Trial, and beyond.





Over 27 hours of content from 4 creators across 2 platforms has been condensed to bring you this one-of-a-kind Documentary.









========== CHAPTERS ==========





00:00 Introduction

01:55 Part 1 – The Whelen Audit

12:06 Part 2 – The Arrest

21:27 Part 3 – The Lessels Assault

36:57 Part 4 – Charlestown After Dark

56:23 Part 5 – Fear and Loathing in Charlestown

1:11:22 Part 6 – The Trial

1:29:08 Part 7 – Live Free or Die









"LIVE FREE OR DIE: How Press NH Now Took Down Charlestown"

Documentary written, produced, and edited by Showcase Audits.





Stock media from Pexels and Pixabay.





Welcome to Showcase Audits, where we highlight First Amendment Auditors and the important work these Patriots do: exposing tyrants, holding government workers accountable, and educating the ignorant whenever possible.





​#firstamendment #audit