BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The US Administration Continues To Support Unspeakable Israeli War Crimes
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 5 months ago

Has President Trump been transformed from 'The President of Peace' to 'The President who actively facilitated the first world war of the 21st century'?

The contents of this report by Owen Jones will horrify most people and will make you wonder just how a once great and proud country such as the United States of America could have evolved into a country that is now being led by such cruel and heartless people who appear to support the murders that the Israelis continue to commit.

Do the war criminals in the Netanyahu administration have so much absolute power over the U.S.? It appears to be the case. This video is heart-breaking, but it must be seen. How this horror can be stopped is beyond most of us, with most of those in power still giving 100% support to Israel.


Video Source:

Owen Jones Talks

﻿﻿Closing Theme Music:

'Without God' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Owen Jones, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce thu13:35

Keywords
israeli genocideisraeli war crimesisraeli and gaza warisraeli murders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy