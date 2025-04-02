The US Administration Continues To Support Unspeakable Israeli War Crimes

Has President Trump been transformed from 'The President of Peace' to 'The President who actively facilitated the first world war of the 21st century'?

The contents of this report by Owen Jones will horrify most people and will make you wonder just how a once great and proud country such as the United States of America could have evolved into a country that is now being led by such cruel and heartless people who appear to support the murders that the Israelis continue to commit.

Do the war criminals in the Netanyahu administration have so much absolute power over the U.S.? It appears to be the case. This video is heart-breaking, but it must be seen. How this horror can be stopped is beyond most of us, with most of those in power still giving 100% support to Israel.





