Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miami Florida FBI Shootout April 11 1986 Radio Traffic
channel image
Slappy 27
214 Subscribers
145 views
Published 2 months ago

Miami Dade County Sheriff’s Office radio traffic of the FBI Miami shooting. FBI unit 2960 comes over the Sheriff’s office frequencies in the beginning of the clip. 911 calls reporting shots fired too, headphones recommended.

Keywords
newscrimefbimiamishootout

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket