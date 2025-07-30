🔥 Russian FPV drones breaching an underground Ukrainian command post & destroying it from within

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🔥 Incredible footage shows Russian FPV drones breaching an underground Ukrainian command post and destroying it from within.
Motorized rifle units in the Lugansk People’s Republic spotted enemy movement in the nearby forest. They deployed a swarm of drones that navigated directly into the bunker.
Not a single Ukrainian soldier made it out alive.