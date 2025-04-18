BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Good Friday and Easter Sunday are Babylonian Traditions
Bible Study Book of Enoch
121 views • 5 months ago

We are told the lie that Jesus was crucified on a Good Friday (Dagon Babylonian fish god worship) and resurrected on Easter Sunday (Ishtar Babylonian fertility goddess worship).  At most, this is a period of 1 Day + 2 Nights.  Jesus told the Pharisees He would give only one sign that He was the Messiah…


Matthew Chapter 12

38 Then certain of the scribes and of the Pharisees answered, saying, Master, we would see a sign from thee.

39 But he answered and said unto them, An evil and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given to it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas:

40 For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale's belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.


Try as hard as you might, there is no way to get exactly 3 Days and 3 Nights between Friday night to Sunday morning.  The notions of Good Friday and Easter Sunday are not Biblical.  They are Babylonian Traditions.  Do not be deceived!

Keywords
messiahjesusresurrectionbloodeaster sundaylambark of the covenantbabylonianron wyattgood friday3 days3 nights
