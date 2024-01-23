Russia Destroyed British, French, and Polish Mercenaries Along With The NATO Depot In KHARKIV

Against the background of the successful advance of Russian troops along the entire front line, Russian military intelligence continues to successfully identify and destroy enemy objects and places of accumulation of enemy manpower. Analysts note that over the past 5-6 months, the effectiveness of Russian missile strikes has increased significantly. Moreover, the number of Russian pinpoint missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine is growing every month. Observing what is happening, analysts and experts concluded that since January of this year, Russia has been launching targeted missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine almost in non-stop mode......................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.