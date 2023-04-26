© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crews of the Iskander-M OTRK of the Armed Forces of Belarus are being trained in Russia
▪️Particular attention during training was paid to further improvement of practical skills in preparing the missile system for use, training in its deployment, as well as conducting combat training launches.
▪️During the training, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Belarus showed maximum effort and showed excellent results, thereby confirming a high level of readiness to perform tasks as intended.