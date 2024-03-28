Zelenskyy on Ukraine's ability to win war against Russia

In an interview with CBS News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine can win the war against Russia if the country gets enough supplies and weaponry. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more on his interview with Zelenskyy.





