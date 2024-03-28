Zelenskyy on Ukraine's ability to win war against Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an interview with CBS News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine can win the war against Russia if the country gets enough supplies and weaponry. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more on his interview with Zelenskyy.
