This happened just a few, less than 3 hours ago posted.



Dead and injured on the streets of Belgorod...

Another terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces...

The Ukrainians attacked Belgorod with cluster munitions.

Houses are burning. There are people injured

The death toll from the shelling of Belgorod and the Belgorod region has risen to 5, 37 civilians were injured, including 6 children



