© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This happened just a few, less than 3 hours ago posted.
Dead and injured on the streets of Belgorod...
Another terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces...
The Ukrainians attacked Belgorod with cluster munitions.
Houses are burning. There are people injured
The death toll from the shelling of Belgorod and the Belgorod region has risen to 5, 37 civilians were injured, including 6 children