[Nov 29, 2017] TFR - 114 - Revolutionary Radio with Jeran Campanella: God, The Bible And Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a pre-recorded show, which picks up where Jeran Campanella and I left off in our discussion on last week’s broadcast. We kept the mics hot and continued recording for about 2.5 hours after we got off the air last week, so now you get to hear the rest of our conversation about God, the Bible and Jesus.
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy