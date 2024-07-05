Reptoid Gang Stalking and The Lion Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I exposed reptilian shapeshifters in video and became gang stalked by the Los Angeles police departs and government goons, buzzing me with helicopters, police cars, directed energy weapons, and limiting the reach of my social media accounts to keep their reptilian existence a secret. Then some future earth talk.
Keep this channel on the air, go:
http://freeourworld.org/index.html
or:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos