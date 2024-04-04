© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
icanX Talks Vol 179:Toward Precision Biomedical Ultrasound - March 31, 2024
https://youtu.be/QVLkD1UKrSY?si=LCkUoz5fw15icGMK
Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14
Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023
https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html
Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation Biological Effects and Safety Standards: A Review - Rome Laboratory - Air Force Materiel Command GrAffin Mr Force Ban, New York 1994
https://rumble.com/v4n4lfr-april-2-2024.html
(PDF) https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA282886
The Future is History
Policy Horizons | Horizons de politiques June 1, 2013
Faster, Cheaper Medicine through Synthetic Biology
Organs-on-demand with 3D Printing
Geoengineering the Climate
Really Smart Cars
Third-Generation Biofuels
The Rise of the Super-Soldier
Storing ‘Big Data’ in DNA
Solving Deep Problems with ‘Deep Learning’ Artificial Intelligence
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/06/01/the-future-is-history/index.shtml
Published: 24 November 2013. Molecular recognition using corona phase complexes made of synthetic polymers adsorbed on carbon nanotubes.
https://www.google.com/search?q=corona+phase+molecular+recognition+2013&sca_esv=ab02dd2696e7e4b9&sxsrf=ACQVn08tLnr6tqznmGhopaezGlC8cIDZvQ%3A1711484300472&source=hp&ei=jC0DZtbKGvaP0PEP_bCOgAQ&oq=corona+phase+molecular+recognition+2013&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCInY29yb25hIHBoYXNlIG1vbGVjdWxhciByZWNvZ25pdGlvbiAyMDEzSP9gUL4KWNlecAF4AJABAZgB9AGgAcgfqgEGMC4zMS4xuAEDyAEA-AEBmAIfoALSIagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgILEC4YgwEYsQMYgATCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICEBAAGIAEGIoFGLEDGIMBGArCAggQLhiABBixA8ICBBAAGAPCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICBRAAGIAEwgILEC4YrwEYxwEYgATCAgcQABiABBgKwgIIEAAYgAQYxwPCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICBRAhGKABwgILEAAYgAQYigUYhgPCAgQQIRgVmAMfkgcEMS4zMKAHldQB&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
(2014)DOE CSGF: Understanding CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors on Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes - Krell Institute 2014
https://rumble.com/v4fuyg9-february-26-2024.html
(2016) Understanding and Engineering the Nanoparticle CORONA and Its Effect on Biological Interfaces MITnano - MITnano
https://rumble.com/v4fviik-february-26-2024.html
(2015) I.F.AKILDIZ ACM: CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks
NANOCOM' 15: Proceedings of the Second Annual International Conference on Nanoscale Computing and Communication September 2015
https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2800795.2800809
(2017) CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION nano BIOSENSORS 2017 MITnano - ENGINEERED BACTERIA FOR BIOSENSING IN THE IoBnT 2021 ITU (J-FET) U.N.