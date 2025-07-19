The Day Silver Touched $50: A Blow-Off Top Fueled by Mania, Not Fundamentals | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Silver's legendary run to $50 in January 1980 remains one of the most dramatic moments in the metal's history. Driven by intense demand, global uncertainty, and the Hunt brothers’ unprecedented accumulation, silver briefly touched an all-time intraday high of $50.36 on January 18. It was a moment of raw market energy—proof of how fast silver can move when sentiment shifts and buyers flood in. Though the price quickly reversed, the surge itself still stands as a reminder of silver’s explosive potential. It wasn’t just a spike; it was a glimpse of what can happen when fear of inflation, monetary instability, and supply pressure all collide.

