© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Day Silver Touched $50: A Blow-Off Top Fueled by Mania, Not Fundamentals | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Silver's legendary run to $50 in January 1980 remains one of the most dramatic moments in the metal's history. Driven by intense demand, global uncertainty, and the Hunt brothers’ unprecedented accumulation, silver briefly touched an all-time intraday high of $50.36 on January 18. It was a moment of raw market energy—proof of how fast silver can move when sentiment shifts and buyers flood in. Though the price quickly reversed, the surge itself still stands as a reminder of silver’s explosive potential. It wasn’t just a spike; it was a glimpse of what can happen when fear of inflation, monetary instability, and supply pressure all collide.
Watch this video on The Day Silver Touched $50: A Blow-Off Top Fueled by Mania, Not Fundamentals, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Day Silver Touched $50: A Blow-Off Top Fueled by Mania, Not Fundamentals.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join